SOUTH CAROLINA — Storm Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone after making landfall as a hurricane in South Carolina on Friday, September 30.

This footage, filmed by Michelle Loscalzo, shows debris from damaged buildings, vehicles, and trees strewn across streets in Garden City, South Carolina.

A revived Hurricane Ian battered coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and filling neighborhoods with calf-high water, after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes.

Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown with much weaker winds than when it crossed Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday as one of the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S.

Sheets of rain whipped trees and power lines and left many areas on Charleston’s downtown peninsula under water. Four piers along the coast, including two at Myrtle Beach, collapsed into the churning waves and washed away. Online cameras showed seawater filling neighborhoods in Garden City to calf level.

