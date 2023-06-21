KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The situation has ‘significantly improved’ in Kannapolis overnight into Wednesday officials said after flooding forced multiple evacuations.

Authorities report that only two roads remain closed Wednesday: West 22nd Street and Cadillac Street due to damage to culverts.

On Tuesday, about 30 people were evacuated from their homes near Tiffany Avenue.

Cabarrus and Rowan Counties remain under a Flood Watch from now until Thursday, June 22.

“This means that flash flooding may occur at any time due to the excessive rainfall that is occurring in Kannapolis and the region. Four inches of rain is possible between now and Thursday,” authorities said.

Areas near rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying locations may flood suddenly.

“Do not walk or drive through flooded areas,” authorities said.

Rocky River and Irish Buffalo Creek Greenways remain closed due to flooding. Safrit Park and the Village Park carousel, splash pad, and train also remain closed due to weather conditions.