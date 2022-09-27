IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell-Statesville Schools announced Tuesday that their home and away high school football schedules have been changed due to the possibility of inclement weather this Friday.

The latest changes:

Lake Norman HS – Wednesday, September 28th, JV football @ Home vs West Cabarrus (7:00 pm) / Thursday, September 29th, Varsity football at West Cabarrus (7:30 pm)

North Iredell HS -Wednesday, September 28th & 29th JV (28th) & Varsity (29th) @ Home vs North Lincoln (7:00 pm) Note : both games will be held at NIHS due to turf issues at N. Lincoln

South Iredell HS – Wednesday, September 28th JV football @ Home vs Hickory Ridge (6:00 pm) / Thursday, September 29th, Varsity football at Hickory Ridge (7:30 pm)

Statesville HS – Wednesday, September 28th JV football @ Home vs Fred T. Foard (7:00 pm) / Thursday, September 29th, Varsity football @ Fred T. Foard (7:30 pm)

West Iredell HS – Wednesday, September 28th JV football @ Home vs East Lincoln (7:00 pm) / Thursday, September 29th, Varsity football at East Lincoln (7:30 pm)

In less than two days, Hurricane Ian may make landfall in Florida before driving further north into the southeastern United States.

On Tuesday morning, Ian strengthened to a Category 3 major hurricane before making its first landfall on the western tip of Cuba around 4:30 a.m.

The storm is not expected to change much as it crosses Cuba, bringing 125 mph winds and gusts up to 155 mph, but it will likely pick up power before reaching Florida.

By Wednesday night or Thursday morning, Ian is expected to make landfall on the west coast of Florida.

By Thursday, Ian may begin to bring winds and later rain on Friday into North Carolina.

“Friday is going to be wet and windy with highs in the mid-60s. There will be periods of heavy rain Friday night and Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms lingering into Sunday and Monday.”