NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The IRS announced tax relief for victims of Hurricane Ian in North Carolina.

On Wednesday, officials said that victims have until Feb. 15, 2023, to file ‘various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments.’

Individuals and households affected by the storm that have businesses anywhere in the state qualify for tax relief.

Hurricane Ian landed in South Carolina on Sept. 30 at 2:05 p.m. and continued north, where it eventually passed through N.C.

Significant damage was dealt to the Carolinas; at least four storm-related deaths were reported in N.C.

For more information on services currently available from the Internal Revenue Service, visit the help for victims of Hurricane Ian page.