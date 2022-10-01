FLORIDA — Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian moved to the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic regions on Saturday, October 1, after leaving a trail of storm damage in its wake, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The storm left widespread flooding and destruction in Florida after it made landfall on Wednesday. Local news outlets reported at least 21 fatalities had been confirmed as of October 1, though that number was expected to rise.

This footage was posted to Twitter by Brandy Bily, who said it was filmed on Thursday in Daytona Beach. It shows a man paddling a kayak through floodwater.

The City Daytona Beach asked residents to avoid driving on flooded roadways, explaining that it “can force water into nearby homes and businesses and cause additional flooding.” Florida officials have also warned residents to avoid contact with floodwater as it may contain waste and hazards such as debris and downed power lines.