CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Many customers in Mecklenburg and Cabarrus Counties are without power, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map.

At the peak of the outage, over 45,000 customers were without power in east Charlotte and Harrisburg on Sunday, August 27.

Currently, over 7,000 customers in east and northeast Charlotte are without power, and power is expected to be restored between 2:30 a.m. and 4:15 a.m. on Monday, August 28.

Nearly 2,000 customers in the Ayrsley area in southwest Charlotte will have power restored around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, August 27.

Over 1,000 customers off of Rocky River Road between the town of Rock River and US-49 are also without power but are expected to have power restored around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 27.

Duke Energy did not state a cause for all of the outages; however, they did say many were caused by trees or limbs falling on equipment.