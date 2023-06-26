SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — According to the Duke Energy outage map, over 3,600 customers were without power Monday night after severe storms rolled through the area.

Customers first reported losing power around 8:40 p.m. on June 26, but a cause has yet to be released. Damage was reported in Salisbury and Iredell County including downed trees.

Salisbury storm damage

Those impacted were said to have had their power restored around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Nearby in Davidson County, around 11,000 customers in the Thomasville area were without power.

Power remained out to a little more than 500 people in the greater Charlotte area Tuesday morning.

Several hundred flights were also affected at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Just 14 flights were delayed as of Tuesday morning.