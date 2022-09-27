CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is addressing Hurricane Ian and its potential impact on the state.

McMaster will be speaking Tuesday from Columbia and will be joined by emergency management officials for the 4 p.m. briefing.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Hurricane Ian, now a Category 3 storm, is currently battering Cuba with strong winds and life-threatening storm surge as it makes its way toward the Tampa Bay area, the National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Warnings and watches have been issued in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

The NHC issued a hurricane warning for Tampa Bay Monday night. This means hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected in the area sometime in the next 48 hours.