CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — More than 34,000 Duke Energy customers are without power Tuesday evening as severe storms make their way across the Charlotte area.

Duke Energy reports more than 22,000 are without power in the north Charlotte region, with 3,000 outages reported in the Prosperity Church Road area.

Duke Energy has sent crews to all impacted areas for repairs. Restoration times vary.



Several Severe Weather Alerts have been issued Tuesday including Tornado Warnings, Tornado Watches, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Flood Warnings, and a High Wind Warning.

Afternoon storms will pack a punch in the form of damaging winds and the chance of an isolated tornado. The main tornado threat will sit to our south and east but damage from straight-lined winds is much more likely. Winds will flow out of the south between 15 and 20 miles per hour and gust as fast as 55 miles per hour at times.

This will cause downed trees and power lines, leading to power outages and blocked roadways.

See damage from Tuesday’s storms? Email photos and video to newstips@qcnews.com