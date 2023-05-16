CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Multiple Gaston County schools will be closed on Wednesday, May 17, due to storm damage from Tuesday evening, according to a spokesperson.

The following schools will be closed:

Cherryville Elementary School

W. Blaine Beam Intermediate School

John Chavis Middle School

Cherryville High School

Officials say power outages, among other damages, were ultimately the reason for the closures.

Taken just a short while ago outside of Cherryville were major damage is reported from this evenings storms. Several lightning strikes off in the distance along with light rain. Several neighborhoods reportedly in the dark @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/0AlgDOOlXS — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) May 17, 2023

The Cherryville Fire Department told QCN, to the best of their knowledge, there were no significant injuries from the storm. However, they advised they were running ‘nonstop’ for calls.

Additionally, all Wednesday’s school-related activities for the four schools are canceled.