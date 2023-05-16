CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Multiple Gaston County schools will be closed on Wednesday, May 17, due to storm damage from Tuesday evening, according to a spokesperson.
The following schools will be closed:
- Cherryville Elementary School
- W. Blaine Beam Intermediate School
- John Chavis Middle School
- Cherryville High School
Officials say power outages, among other damages, were ultimately the reason for the closures.
The Cherryville Fire Department told QCN, to the best of their knowledge, there were no significant injuries from the storm. However, they advised they were running ‘nonstop’ for calls.
Additionally, all Wednesday’s school-related activities for the four schools are canceled.