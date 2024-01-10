CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — As multiple Carolina counties deal with the aftermath of Tuesday’s severe weather, another round of storms will move in on Friday.

ALERTS IN EFFECT

WIND ADVISORIES are in effect for Avery, Ashe, and Watauga counties until 1 p.m. for wind gusts up to 40 MPH.

A few snow showers are possible in the mountains during the day, but most will see sunshine and chilly temperatures with high temperatures Wednesday afternoon in the low 50s.

More sunshine and dry weather are expected for Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday we are expecting another day of active weather with another powerful storm system cutting up towards the Great Lakes.

Rain will move in during the mid to late morning hours and will continue the rest of the day. More strong and severe thunderstorms are again possible with Friday likely being a Pinpoint Alert Day. Like Tuesday, the main threat is damaging winds, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. More strong winds are also expected outside of potential severe weather.

Expect dry and chilly weather over the weekend. We are tracking a potential developing storm system that could bring some showers to Charlotte and snow up in the mountains.

The NWS is currently doing a damage assessment in Catawba County for a potential tornado.