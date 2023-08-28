ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A North Carolina Pfizer facility damaged by a ‘rare’ EF3 tornado on July 19, 2023, reopened on Aug. 7, 2023, representatives said on Monday.

Pfizer anticipates production to restart by Q4 2023.

The tornado ripped through Nash County, making its way to what the company calls one of the largest sterile injectable facilities in the world, with more than 1.4 million square feet of manufacturing space on 250 acres.

TORNADO AFTERMATH 🌪️ | Here's a look at the aftermath of a tornado that hit Dortches, a town in Nash County, N.C., on Wednesday afternoon. Latest: https://t.co/xTEiHkYgo3 (📽️: @WRAL) pic.twitter.com/mEg0USOMFv — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) July 19, 2023

Nearly 25 percent of all sterile injectables used in U.S. hospitals are produced there.

Reps said the site operations are on track with efforts to restart production.

The following areas are operational once again:

Quality laboratories and processes, including Incoming Materials, Chemicals, and Biological Quality

Product Finishing (Packaging) and Inspection Operations

Supply Chain and Warehouse

Other support functions

Officials advised to accompany storage, a temporary warehouse was secured, and a certificate of occupancy was issued.

Pfizer continues to work diligently to release any product that may not have been impacted and passes quality assessments.