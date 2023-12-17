CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A nor’easter prompted significant flooding as it passed along the South Carolina coast on Sunday.

The storm system, which came from the Gulf of Mexico and crossed the Florida peninsula, brought strong gusty winds and dumped heavy rain across much of the Lowcountry.

Heavy rain mixed with a morning high tide and flooded many roadways in downtown Charleston and along the beaches. Many motorists were stranded or forced to abandon their vehicles after driving through flood water on the peninsula.

Water rescues also took place on Kiawah and Seabrook islands. “There are approximately a dozen incapacitated vehicles in various locations around the town,” the Town of Seabrook Island said.

Flooding also closed roads in North Charleston, Hanahan, Mount Pleasant, on Pawleys Island, and in coastal Colleton County.

Charleston Harbor recorded a new record for a non-tropical system. Preliminary data show the tide in Charleston Harbor reached 9.86 feet, which would make it the fourth highest on record and the highest for a non-tropical system, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston. That previous record of 8.81 feet was set on New Year’s Day in 1987.

High water was also seen on Folly Beach, Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island.

The passing storm prompted a tornado warning for rural areas of northern Charleston County including Cape Romain, Santee Coastal Reserve, Cape Island, and Lighthouse Island.

There have not been any reports of damage or injuries following the possible tornado.

Several events were forced to cancel due to the poor weather conditions. The Holiday Festival of Lights said it would reopen Monday and offered refunds on Sunday night tickets.

The Charleston County Public Library closed its location on Calhoun Street, and a Christmas coat and toy distribution event planned at North Charleston City Hall was postponed to Dec. 23.

A flash flood warning continues for Charleston County until 3:00 p.m.