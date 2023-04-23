IREDELL COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On April 22nd a tornado formed over Lake Norman just before 7:30 a.m., the National Weather Service (NWS) says.

Officials state that the tornado then came onshore at the Lake Campus of Davidson College throwing picnic tables in the water and snapping a large hardwood tree. Many areas between Lake Norman, the campus, and I-77 saw snaped tree trucks and large fallen branches.

In particular, one large poplar tree was uprooted and damaged other large trees as it was falling, officials say. A wellhead and fence were also damaged.

NWS says that the tornado then crossed I-77 about three minutes later causing more damage towards the south of Mount Hourne and Mooresville. In the area of Langtree Road and Blackwelder Farm Drive numerous large, healthy tree branches fell.

Near Mooresville Middle School, another large tree was uprooted and a fence was knocked down, NWS continues. They say that more trees were uprooted between Linwood Road and Teeter Road.

Officials say that around 7:40 a.m., the tornado ended as it was crossing into Rowan County after traveling for less than 8 miles. The tornado was later classified as an EF0, a weak tornado, with an approximate top wind speed of 80 miles per hour. No one reported being injured.