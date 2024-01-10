CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The National Weather Service will head out at 8 a.m. Wednesday to determine whether a tornado made its way across the Carolinas following Tuesday’s deadly storms.

Man rescued from flooded car in east Charlotte

One person was killed and two others were injured after a tree fell on a home in Catawba County Tuesday afternoon. Widespread damage was reported in Claremont, which is in Catawba County near Newton and Conover. A Tornado Warning was issued in the area early Tuesday afternoon, however, officials were awaiting a survey from NWS to confirm that an actual tornado had touched down.

Heavy flooding, power outages, and major delays and cancellations at Charlotte Airport crippled the Charlotte area, leaving many having to cleanup Wednesday. The majority of school districts in the area closed on Tuesday with some even canceling classes Wednesday and many operating on a two-hour delay.

FlightAware reported that more than 600 flights were delayed and more than 70 flights were canceled at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

More than 90,000 Duke Energy customers in the area were without power Tuesday evening as the storms made their way across the Carolinas.