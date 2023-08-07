CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS/PINPOINT WEATHER) – As severe weather rolled through our region Monday evening, outages were being reported by Duke Energy.

To keep up with the latest, revisit this article for updates, or click here for a live outage map.

Salisbury, Concord outages (Courtesy: Duke Energy)

Around 11,000 outages were reported around 6:00 p.m. in Salisbury and another 5,000 in Concord.

About 15,000 were without power in north Charlotte around 6:00 p.m.

Hickory area outages (Courtesy: Duke Energy)

Officials reported at around 5:00 p.m., over 8,000 people were without power in the Hickory area.

Morganton Public Safety reported that Burkemont at Patton Street was closed due to a large tree/lines down and leaning poles.

About 4,000 outages were reported in Mooresville around 5:20 p.m. and another 3,000 in the Troutman area.

Mooresville, Troutman area outages (Courtesy: Duke Energy)

Restoration times vary for each area without power; to best keep up with when power should be expected to return, click here.