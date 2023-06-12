CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — According to Duke Energy’s Outage Map, thousands of east Charlotte residents went without power Monday due to pop-up storms in the area.

The outages appeared to be centered around Pence Road meets Albemarle Road. Duke Energy confirmed that the outage was caused by trees or tree limbs falling on their equipment.

Power was expected to return around 11:45 p.m. for most customers. This follows several pop-up thunderstorms across the Charlotte area.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they were aware that several traffic lights in the area are not working.