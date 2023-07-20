ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Pfizer manufacturing plant was damaged by a tornado that touched down Wednesday in Nash County.

At this point there are no reports of serious injuries, a Pfizer representative told CBS 17.

The facility is assessing the situation to determine the impact on production.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

“Our thoughts are with our colleagues, our patients, and the community as we rebuild from this weather incident,” the representative said.

The site is one of the largest sterile injectable facilities in the world, according to the company, with more than 1.4 million square feet of manufacturing space on 250 acres. Nearly 25 percent of all sterile injectables used in U.S. hospitals are produced there.

Products produced include anesthesia, analgesia, therapeutics, anti-infectives, and neuromuscular blockers.

Early Wednesday evening, Pfizer sent out another statement that follows:

We can confirm that the Pfizer Rocky Mount facility was damaged by the tornado. Pfizer colleagues at the site followed our established safety protocol and were able to evacuate. They are safe and accounted for. We are assessing the situation to determine the impact on production. Our thoughts are with our colleagues, our patients, and the community as we rebuild from this weather incident.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.