CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — Large hail has been reported across several areas Wednesday as heavy rain and thunderstorms move through Charlotte.

Hail in uptown ! Following a burst of lightning and thunder we got about 10 minutes of pea sized hail coming down. @Queen_City_News @QCNWeather pic.twitter.com/VcSjn0uvb0 — Julian Sadur (@JulianSadurTV) November 22, 2023

Heavy rain southeast of Charlotte cleared out Wednesday morning. Hit-and-miss showers were expected as we head through the afternoon hours with temperatures in the upper 50s to 60.

Thanksgiving looks dry, sunny, and cool with high temperatures around the 60-degree mark. Partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day before clouds increase during the evening with the potential for an isolated shower early Friday morning.

This weekend looks dry but chilly with highs in the mid-50s.