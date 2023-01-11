CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There is a chance we could see some isolated severe weather across the southern tier of our viewing area Thursday evening. On the backside of the storm snow showers are expected in the mountains Friday. While we stay dry over the weekend our temperatures will be chilly without next chance for rain coming next Tuesday.

Starting overnight and Thursday a strong storm system will start to roll into the Carolinas with some showers Thursday morning followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. With a line of storms in the early evening, we could see some isolated severe weather, especially across our southern counties. The wet weather will move our Friday morning, but the mountains will see some snow showers with some spots picking up a few inches as colder air rushes in. Highs on Friday in Charlotte will be around 50.

Your weekend forecast is looking chilly and more seasonal for this time of year with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Freezes are possible for both Saturday and Sunday morning as well. The good news is that we should have ample sunshine both days with our next chance for showers not coming until next Tuesday.

In the meantime, enjoy the mild and dry weather today! Have a great Wednesday!