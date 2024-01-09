CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) — Tuesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day with a mixed bag of impacts expected.

Rain starts early and picks up throughout the morning with torrential showers arriving for the mid to late morning hours. We’ll be on the lookout for pooling and ponding on the roadways before afternoon storms bring a potential punch in the form of damaging winds.

A Flood Watch is in effect through Tuesday evening for Uptown and surrounding counties with the heaviest rainfall expected between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Excessive rainfall will bring the risk of flash floods to our area throughout the morning and afternoon.

Afternoon storms can pack a punch in the form of damaging winds and the chance of an isolated tornado. The main tornado threat will sit to our south and east but damage from straight-lined winds is much more likely.

Winds will flow out of the south between 15 and 20 miles per hour and gust as fast as 55 miles per hour at times. This can cause a few downed trees and power lines leading to isolated power outages and blocked roadways.

Mountain Counties are under a High Wind Warning while everyone else sits under a Wind Advisory.

The wintry mix in our mountains will transition into all rain throughout the morning. Showers and storms will begin to taper off mid-afternoon as highs sit in the low 60s and breezy conditions linger into the evening.

Tonight dips into the upper 30s before the low 50s return on Wednesday. Mid to upper 50s finish off the work week with rain returning on Friday. In terms of this weekend, the 40s taking hold and last through early next week.

Today: Torrential showers, storms, and breezy winds. High: 63.

Tonight: Clearing, breezy, and cold. Low: 39.