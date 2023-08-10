CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day with morning storms. Storms moved through the area around 8 a.m. and stretched across the Charlotte area with some damage being reported by the National Weather Service on a tree that had fallen through the roof of a Fort Mill home. No other damages had yet been reported as of 11 AM.

The main threat Thursday was expected to be damaging winds, localized flooding, and large hail. A Flood Advisory was issued for Mecklenburg County through 12:45 p.m.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport was experiencing more than 400 flight delays and several dozen cancellations as of 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to Flight Aware. The Carolina Panthers also canceled their Spartanburg training camp joint practice Thursday morning with the New York Jets citing weather and safety concerns. It was supposed to be the final practice of training camp in SC ahead of Saturday’s preseason contest against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

Storms first impacted our mountain counties in the early morning hours between 6 AM and 9 AM before the heaviest rain and storms impacted the Charlotte Metro between 8 AM and 10 AM.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for Anson and Richmond counties before storms pushed east and were expected to dissipate heading into the afternoon.

Temperatures this morning were in the 70s as rain and storms regulated and limited significant heating throughout the morning. Still, pockets of sunshine will heat us up through the afternoon getting us into the upper 80s.

An afternoon pop-up storm can’t be ruled out as moisture lingers into this evening. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s and low 70s before the 90s return to end the work week.

This weekend HEATS UP with the mid-90s on tap for Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be partly cloudy with summer-like afternoon storms possible.

Look for next week to settle into the upper 80s and low 90s with more sunshine and much quieter conditions taking hold.

Today: Morning Showers & Storms with Pockets of Sunshine This Afternoon. High: 88.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 69