CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) — We’re cold and clear Thursday morning as temperatures have fallen into the low 30s and 20s across the Carolinas.

Thursday will be sunny and cool as highs make a run for the mid-50s.

High pressure won’t linger long as lows dip into the mid-30s overnight. Friday will be the day to watch as afternoon and evening storms look to finish off the work week.

Friday will be a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day with the potential impacts these storms will bring.

Look to see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday as temperatures peak in the upper 50s. As a low-pressure system tracks from the southern plains to the Ohio Valley region, the resulting cold front will push moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into the Carolinas.

Scattered showers will likely start in the afternoon shortly after 2 p.m. Rain and storms pick up in intensity with heavy rain likely impacting your evening commute between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

As of Thursday morning, the strongest storms look to cross I-77 between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday evening.

We have a marginal, slight, and enhanced risk for severe weather with the highest threat level being focused south and east of Uptown. I expect the brunt of these impacts to cluster towards our south and east as well.

Friday night into Saturday will dip into the low 40s and upper 30s. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and near 50 degrees throughout the weekend. Rain chances return late Monday into Tuesday as temperatures slide back into the 40s through mid-week.

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasantly cool. High: 56.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 34.