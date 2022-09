CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Hurricane Ian will make landfall in South Carolina Friday, bringing heavy rain and wind as it approaches the Charlotte area.

Rain began early Friday morning before picking up into the afternoon. More torrential downpours are forecasted for Friday evening.

The Charlotte area could see up to 4 inches of rain by Saturday morning before the wet weather finally tapers off.