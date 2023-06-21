AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – This week’s excessive rainfall has forced emergency pipe work on a now-closed road in Avery and Burke counties, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety confirmed on Wednesday.

Authorities say the 1.6-mile stretch on US 221 has been shut down for emergency pipe work due to the excessive rainfall. The closed portion includes the intersection of NC 194 all the way to the intersection of NC 183 in Burke County.

The road is not expected to reopen until Thursday.