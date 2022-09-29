(Courtesy: Orange County Fire Rescue via Storyful)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Tropical Storm Ian crossed through Florida and now threatens South Carolina’s coast with hurricane conditions Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“This could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida history,” President Joe Biden said during a Federal Emergency Management Agency briefing.

Officials reported more than 2.5 million power outages due to storm damage.

Videos from OCFire Rescue show fire rescue crews working to evacuate a nursing home in flooded Orlando.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the storm caused a “500-year flooding event” and that trapped residents from the roof were being plucked by Coast Guard helicopters.

Communities across the state were swamped by overwhelming waters, shown in hundreds of videos, if not thousands.

“We’ve never seen a flood event like this; we’ve never seen a storm surge of this magnitude,” DeSantis said.

The National Weather Service reported that the storm was expected to intensify into a hurricane again by Thursday evening.