(PINPOINT WEATHER) — An EF-1 tornado was confirmed to have gone through Catawba, Iredell, and Rowan Counties on Monday, August 7, according to the National Weather Service.

This is after officials confirmed that an EF-0 tornado had touched down in northern Mecklenburg County during Monday’s severe weather.

Below is the classification authorities use to categorize tornadoes:

EF0 (Weak) is 65 to 85 miles-per-hour

EF1 (Weak) is 86 to 110 miles-per-hour

EF2 (Strong) is 111 to 135 miles-per-hour

EF3 (Strong) is 136 to 165 miles-per-hour

EF4 (Violent) is 166 to 200 miles-per-hour

EF5 (Violent) is more than 200 miles-per-hour

NWS personnel still have a long way to go when it comes to damage assessment, but they said they tracked a tornado moving from Catawba County to Iredell County and ending in Rowan County.

The NWS continued that they noticed strong straight-line winds along with a tornado track where the tornado touched down.

It is still unknown what the exact speed, width and path of the tornado were. More information will come out sometime between Tuesday, August 8, and Wednesday, August 9.