(PINPOINT WEATHER) — An EF-1 tornado was confirmed to have gone through Catawba, Iredell, and Rowan Counties on Monday, August 7, according to the National Weather Service.
BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox
This is after officials confirmed that an EF-0 tornado had touched down in northern Mecklenburg County during Monday’s severe weather.
Below is the classification authorities use to categorize tornadoes:
- EF0 (Weak) is 65 to 85 miles-per-hour
- EF1 (Weak) is 86 to 110 miles-per-hour
- EF2 (Strong) is 111 to 135 miles-per-hour
- EF3 (Strong) is 136 to 165 miles-per-hour
- EF4 (Violent) is 166 to 200 miles-per-hour
- EF5 (Violent) is more than 200 miles-per-hour
NWS personnel still have a long way to go when it comes to damage assessment, but they said they tracked a tornado moving from Catawba County to Iredell County and ending in Rowan County.
The NWS continued that they noticed strong straight-line winds along with a tornado track where the tornado touched down.
It is still unknown what the exact speed, width and path of the tornado were. More information will come out sometime between Tuesday, August 8, and Wednesday, August 9.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.