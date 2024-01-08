CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — With every heavy rain, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Stormwater Services department checks more than 50 creeks and streams for debris pileups that could cause future flooding issues.

That’s exactly what those crews were doing Monday morning, finishing up their cleanup from the last downpour in preparation for one coming Tuesday.

“We’ve been seeing more thunderstorms with heavier rains,” said John Wendel with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Stormwater Services. “More thunderstorms that produce two inches of rain, more thunderstorms that produce three inches of rain. With that amount of rain in a short period of time, you get your flooding.”

Meanwhile, Duke Energy officials say they’re anticipating widespread power outages. Though they didn’t send crews out to prepare specifically for Tuesday’s storm, spokesperson Keith Richardson said they prepare for storms yearlong.

“One way we do that is trimming trees that may damage our power lines, or upgrading our poles and wires, or in some cases, burying our power lines,” he said.

Out of an abundance of caution, several school districts around the region have decided to hold remote learning or close completely on Tuesday due to potentially unsafe conditions.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said, “The National Weather Service is calling for high wind gusts of 45-55 mph, tornadic activity and heavy, flooding rain which can cause hazardous conditions for bus transportation and lead to safety concerns for our students and families.”

Local Emergency Management leaders also confirmed they will be opening their emergency operations center in a limited capacity on Tuesday as staff members monitor the weather and impacts.

Check here for Tuesday’s full forecast.