(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several school districts in western North Carolina will operate on a two-hour delay Thursday due to the potential for patchy fog and freezing rain, administrators said.

Ashe County Schools and Watauga County Schools will both operate on a delay.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

A cold rain has settled over much of the Carolinas as a cold front pushes through Thursday morning. Temperatures in the mountain areas are hovering in the mid-to-upper 30s.

The wet weather is expected to move out Thursday afternoon, setting the stage for a dry but chilly weekend.