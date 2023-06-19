KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A sinkhole partially shut down a road near downtown Kannapolis, according to the NC Department of Transportation.

Authorities said they anticipate completed repairs by 4:26 p.m. Tuesday, June 20.

The inside lane and turning lane on Dale Earnhardt Boulevard (N.C. 3) were shut down Monday afternoon into Tuesday near South Main Street for emergency road work, NCDOT said.

The sinkhole is located in the inside lane. The inside lane and turning lane will be closed.

The expected impact on traffic is medium, NCDOT said.