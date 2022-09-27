CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Taste of Charlotte, a three-day food festival in the Queen City, has been postponed as Hurricane Ian threatens to bring heavy rain and windy conditions to the Carolinas this weekend.

Event organizers said the festival will now take place October 7-9 at Truist Field.

“We have kept a close eye on the weather and due to set up and prep that many businesses are doing in order to participate in our event, we needed to make this decision today,” a spokesperson for Taste of Charlotte said Tuesday.

Admission to the festival is free. Those in attendance can buy “festival coins” to use for restaurant samples and beverages.

