MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On April 12, 1920, an F4 tornado touched down near Monroe, leaving a 32-mile trail of destruction, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials said the deadly tornado touched down in Union County and tracked 32 miles to Norwood in Stanly County.

Three people were killed and 20 more were injured, historical accounts said.

The National Weather Service said another tornado touched down in Oconee County, South Carolina near the Georgia border. Ten people were injured as the storm tracked six miles before lifting north of Oakway.