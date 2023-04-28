CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Thousands of customers are without power across the Charlotte area after strong storms pushed through early Friday morning.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, around 6,000 customers in total were dealing with no power.

The largest areas with outages included over 3,351 customers in northeast Charlotte and nearly 2,000 customers in north Charlotte.

Duke Energy said the outage in northeast Charlotte was caused by a fallen tree or tree limb. Electricity was expected to be restored by 8 a.m. Friday.

Another round of strong storms is possible Friday afternoon.