CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several school districts in North Carolina’s higher elevation have made changes to their schedules Tuesday due to the threat of freezing rain.

Watauga County Schools said it was moving to a remote learning day because of the potential for freezing rain arriving during the morning commute.

School officials said the holiday/snow day program will open at 8:30 a.m.

Ashe County School officials also elected to have a remote learning day.

Avery County Schools elected to delay the start of schools by two hours on Tuesday. All 10-month employees were told to report at 9 a.m., officials said.

Wet weather was set to push into the Carolinas throughout the day Tuesday, with the higher elevations forecasted to see a wintery mix.

A light glaze of ice on elevated surfaces and some slippery lower surfaces will be possible.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Caldwell County until 11 a.m. and in Ashe and Watauga Counties until 5 p.m.

Queen City News will continue to monitor potential school changes.