CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — It’s a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. Afternoon storms will pack a punch in the form of damaging winds and the chance of an isolated tornado.

The main tornado threat will sit to our south and east but damage from straight-lined winds is much more likely. Winds will flow out of the south between 15 and 20 miles per hour and gust as fast as 55 miles per hour at times.

This will cause downed trees and power lines leading to power outages and blocked roadways.

ALERTS IN EFFECT

TORNADO WATCH for Mecklenburg and surrounding counties until 6 p.m.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for Mecklenburg, Gaston, Iredell and more

FLASH FLOODING WARNING for Mecklenburg, Gaston and more

HIGH-WIND WARNINGS for Avery, Ashe, and Watauga counties for wind gusts up to 65 MPH

WIND ADVISORIES for the rest of the region for wind gusts up to 50 MPH

FLOOD WATCHES for all of the region for up to five inches of rain Tuesday

TRACKING SEVERE WEATHER

A powerful storm system is moving through the Carolinas Tuesday with heavy rain, strong winds, and potentially severe weather on the way throughout the afternoon hours.

Up to four inches of rain is possible across the foothills along with strong and gusty winds. In Charlotte and across the southeast we are tracking potential severe weather with isolated tornadoes possible. The storms will continue until the early evening before it moves out.

Snow showers will be possible behind the front Wednesday up in the mountains with partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures in Charlotte.

After dry weather on Thursday, we are tracking another strong storm system on the way for Friday with more potential heavy rain, gusty winds, and severe weather during the afternoon and evening hours. The rain will clear out Saturday morning with dry weather over the weekend.

WEATHER ALERT: Flooding potential will be highest across the foothills, and severe weather along with tornadic activity will likely be from the southeast of Charlotte.

