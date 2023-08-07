NORTH CAROLINA (PINPOINT WEATHER) — A Tornado Watch has been issued Monday in Avery County as heavy rain and scattered storms make their way across our region.

When severe weather strikes there is one question that many still ask: What is the difference between a weather watch and a weather warning, and why does it matter?

To put it simply, a weather watch means that the atmosphere is capable of producing whatever weather event the watch is for. For example, if a tornado watch is issued, that means that all of the ingredients to produce a tornado are in place. A watch simply means what it sounds like: Watch the sky and weather radar in case severe weather forms.

⚠️🌪️TORNADO WATCH until 7 PM for Avery County.



A line of severe storms is expected to develop this afternoon/ evening.



THREATS: 70+ mph damaging winds, quarter-size hail, a few tornadoes.



A weather warning is much more urgent and serious — very different from a watch. A weather warning means that severe weather is imminent or already occurring.

A tornado warning, for example, means that a tornado is in the process of forming or has already formed. A flood warning, similarly, means flooding is expected or confirmed.

But what makes a certain type of storm — say, a thunderstorm — “severe” enough to warrant a thunderstorm warning?

According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm warning is issued when winds reach or exceed 58 miles per hour, and/or hail the size of quarters is present within an already formed storm.

Bottom line? A watch concerns possible weather events, whereas a warning concerns more definite weather events. The National Weather Service also urges the public to “take action” when informed of a warning.

More information, as well as the conditions that warrant a weather advisory, can be found on the official website of the National Weather Service.