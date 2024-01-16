CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) — Morning snow and rain will taper off for our mountain counties as a cold front tracks south and east across the Carolinas throughout the day.

A Winter Storm Warning will last until 7 a.m. but impacts from Monday’s snow and ice will likely last through the late morning hours.

Winds will pick up out of the north northwest which will work to usher in significantly colder air into the Carolinas. Look for winds to sit between 5 and 10 miles per hour and wind gusts to reach as fast as 18 miles per hour at times.

Three mountain area school systems on weather schedule

Highs will peak early in the day, only hitting the mid to upper 40s by midday. We’ll cool off significantly and quickly as lows plummet into the teens and single digits in our mountains. Wind chill values in our higher elevations can dip as low as 5 to 15 degrees below zero if not 20 degrees below zero at times.

Wednesday morning will be frigid, only sitting in the teens and single digits under mostly clear skies. Cold air will make itself at home mid-week as Wednesday only peaks in the low 40s through the afternoon. Mountain counties will likely be below-freezing all day until Thursday afternoon.

We’ll see a slight warm-up through the second half of the week as mid to upper-40s return on Thursday and Friday. Look for Friday to finish off the work week with some light rain and snow chances before a reinforcing blast of cold arrives to kick off the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will be cold during the day as temperatures peak in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. The real cold will be felt overnight as lows dip into the teens and 20s for Sunday and Monday morning.

Today: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High: 48.

Tonight: Clearing skies, increasing winds, and frigid temps. Low: 19.