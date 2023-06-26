HAMPTONVILLE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Video and photos shared with Queen City News show golf ball-sized hail thumping atop an Hamptonville home Monday.

To be more specific, the storm struck Hamptonville near Yadkin and Iredell County’s border.

Hail (Courtesy: Brandi Brown) Hail (Courtesy: Brandi Brown) Hail (Courtesy: Brandi Brown)

The possibility of severe weather threatened our viewing area, but mainly in the mountains and foothills.

FlightAware reported over 400 delays and 50 cancelations at Charlotte Airport due to weather across the east coast.