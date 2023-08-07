NORTH CAROLINA (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Multiple Tornado Warnings were issued across our viewing area as severe weather rolled through Monday evening.
Our full, live coverage during those Tornado Warnings can be watched below:
During the storms, Queen City News compiled photos and videos from around the region displaying the damage and footage of the weather.
Mooresville
Viewer-submitted video showed a massive lightning strike followed by a huge boom of thunder in Mooresville around 5:00 p.m.
A shelf cloud was spotted nearly the same time the lightning strike was reported, and the Town of Mooresville released several pictures of storm damage in the area.
Sherrills Ford
More viewer-submitted video showed storms beginning to roll over Sherills Ford in Catawba County around 5:40 p.m.
Charlotte
Charlotte Fire reported multiple downed trees.
Officials said one fell on a mobile home around 5:40 p.m. on the 2100 block of Aberdale Farm Lane near North Tryon Street; those inside were not injured.
Another ‘large tree’ went down on a home around 5:40 p.m. on the 3400 block of Studburry Road near Dunaire Drive. Nobody was home during the incident, and firefighters removed two dogs.
Around 5:50 p.m., a third ‘large tree’ went down on the 2000 block of Grierview Lane off Grier Road, and officials reported no injuries.