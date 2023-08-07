NORTH CAROLINA (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Multiple Tornado Warnings were issued across our viewing area as severe weather rolled through Monday evening.

Our full, live coverage during those Tornado Warnings can be watched below:

During the storms, Queen City News compiled photos and videos from around the region displaying the damage and footage of the weather.

Mooresville

Viewer-submitted video showed a massive lightning strike followed by a huge boom of thunder in Mooresville around 5:00 p.m.

Video shows a massive lightning strike in Mooresville as multiple Tornado Warnings have been issued across our viewing area. ⚡️ Latest: https://t.co/RjHIOgcMYe (📽️: Rob Linders) pic.twitter.com/gmBzXOxTkD — QCN Weather (@QCNWeather) August 7, 2023

A shelf cloud was spotted nearly the same time the lightning strike was reported, and the Town of Mooresville released several pictures of storm damage in the area.

Storm damage (Courtesy: Town of Mooresville) Shelf cloud (Viewer submitted) Storm damage (Courtesy: Town of Mooresville) Storm damage (Courtesy: Town of Mooresville)

Sherrills Ford

More viewer-submitted video showed storms beginning to roll over Sherills Ford in Catawba County around 5:40 p.m.

More viewer-submitted video showed storms beginning to roll over Sherills Ford in Catawba County around 5:40 p.m. More: https://t.co/8lpu0wp9FX pic.twitter.com/9Wz0Th3WGk — QCN Weather (@QCNWeather) August 7, 2023

Charlotte

Charlotte Fire reported multiple downed trees.

Officials said one fell on a mobile home around 5:40 p.m. on the 2100 block of Aberdale Farm Lane near North Tryon Street; those inside were not injured.

Another ‘large tree’ went down on a home around 5:40 p.m. on the 3400 block of Studburry Road near Dunaire Drive. Nobody was home during the incident, and firefighters removed two dogs.

Around 5:50 p.m., a third ‘large tree’ went down on the 2000 block of Grierview Lane off Grier Road, and officials reported no injuries.