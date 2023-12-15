CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Bitter cold temperatures have arrived to finish off the work week with 20s locked in from uptown to our mountains. Clear skies will work in our favor throughout the day as sunshine heats us up into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon.

We’ll see increasing clouds to start the weekend on Saturday as temperatures peak in the mid to upper 50s yet again. Heavy rain will impact Florida as a low-pressure system tracks from the Gulf of Mexico to the northeast along the Atlantic coast.

That storm will then set its sights towards the Carolinas on Sunday delivering heavy rain and blustery conditions from the Outer Banks to the I-77 corridor. The farther east you travel the higher the rain totals will be heading into Monday.

We can see up to an inch and a half to two inches of rain Sunday into Monday with wind gusts reaching 30 miles per hour if not more at time. Be sure to secure any holiday decorations or lawn furniture as these winds can throw debris around during the most intense times.

Showers push north and east late Sunday heading into Monday as the low pressure system exits the Carolinas. Lingering showers will taper off Monday with western facing slopes looking at a chance of a wintery mix and snow showers. Snow will likely develop for the higher elevations only and taper off late Monday into Tuesday.

Temperatures will be cooler through the early and mid-portions of next week with upper 40s to low 50s taking hold. High pressure will build bringing the return of sunshine from Tuesday through Thursday of next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Nice. High: 58.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold. Low: 32.