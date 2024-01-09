CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A tornado watch is in effect through Tuesday evening for uptown Charlotte and surrounding counties. Excessive rainfall will bring the risk of flash floods to our area throughout the morning and afternoon.

Afternoon storms can pack a punch in the form of damaging winds and the chance of an isolated tornado. The main tornado threat will sit to our south and east but damage from straight-lined winds is much more likely.

Winds will flow out of the south between 15 and 20 miles per hour and gust as fast as 55 miles per hour at times. This can cause a few downed trees and power lines leading to isolated power outages and blocked roadways.

Click here for Tuesday’s full forecast and timeline.

What is the difference between Tornado Watches and Warnings?

According to the National Weather Service, Tornado Watches are issued for broad areas where conditions exist for the development of twisters, while Tornado Warnings are issued for highly localized areas where a tornado is imminent or has been detected on radar.

Watches, commonly issued a few hours before a storm could hit, are meant to alert the public of a developing threat for tornadoes and indicate the need to remain vigilant. Warnings, often issued minutes before a tornado hits, are urgent calls to seek shelter immediately.

Knowing the difference between the two can prepare individuals for the necessary steps to take when considering the threat of severe weather.

Watches are issued by the NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC), and warnings are issued by local offices of the National Weather Service (NWS).

See damage from Tuesday’s storms? Email photos and video to newstips@qcnews.com