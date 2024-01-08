CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT) — N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper has signed an executive order ahead of the severe weather expected on Tuesday, according to his office.
The order removes many restrictions on vehicles transporting essentials, like food, medicine or fuel or carrying livestock or crops. This follows Caldwell County also issuing a State of Emergency.
What to Expect
The rain will start to move in tonight, and with freezing temperatures in the mountains, it will start as an icy mix of sleet & freezing rain. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect there for slick spots.
Tuesday morning through early afternoon looks to be the most impactful time. That’s when widespread, heavy rain could lead to flooding, and wind speeds will increase as a squall line moves through the Charlotte metro and east. Wind gusts could top out around 50 mph! A tornado or two can’t be ruled out either, especially from near Charlotte, south and east into South Carolina and the Rockingham area.
Rainfall totals could reach 2-5 inches, with the highest amounts likely in the foothills.
Even after the rain moves east by evening, the wind will stay gusty through the night into Wednesday morning. Sunshine returns Wednesday for most, but another round of snow showers is likely in the mountains.
Local School Delays/Closings/Remote Learning:
- Alexander County Schools – E-Learning Day, Jan. 9
- Anson County Schools – E-Learning Day, Jan. 9
- Ashe County Schools – E-Learning Day, Jan. 9
- Avery County Schools – Two-hour delay, Jan. 9
- Burke County Schools – E-Learning Day, Jan. 9
- Cabarrus County Schools – Closed Tuesday, Jan. 9
- Catawba County Schools – E-Learning Day, Jan. 9
- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools – Closed Tuesday, Jan. 9
- Chester County Schools – E-Learning Day, Jan. 9
- Fort Mill Schools – E-Learning Day, Jan. 9
- Gaston County Schools — E-Learning Day, Jan. 9
- Kannapolis City Schools – Closed Tuesday, Jan. 9
- Lancaster County School District – E-Learning Day, Jan. 9
- Lincoln County Schools – Closed Tuesday, Jan. 9
- Mooresville Graded School District – Closed Tuesday, Jan. 9
- Rock Hill Schools – E-Learning Day, Jan. 9
- Rowan-Salisbury Schools – E-Learning Day, Jan. 9
- Richmond County Schools – E-Learning Day, Jan. 9
- South Piedmont Community College – Closed Tuesday, Jan. 9
- Union County Schools – Closed Tuesday, Jan. 9
- United Faith Christian Academy – Closed Tuesday, Jan. 9
- York County School District 1 – E-Learning Day, Jan. 9
- Watauga County Schools — Two-hour delay, Jan. 9
Another system could bring more rain, storms and mountain snow for Friday.
Tonight: Rain moves in. Breezy. Low 40.
Tuesday: Heavy rain, storms and gusty wind. High 63