CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT) — N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper has signed an executive order ahead of the severe weather expected on Tuesday, according to his office.

The order removes many restrictions on vehicles transporting essentials, like food, medicine or fuel or carrying livestock or crops. This follows Caldwell County also issuing a State of Emergency.

What to Expect

The rain will start to move in tonight, and with freezing temperatures in the mountains, it will start as an icy mix of sleet & freezing rain. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect there for slick spots.

Tuesday morning through early afternoon looks to be the most impactful time. That’s when widespread, heavy rain could lead to flooding, and wind speeds will increase as a squall line moves through the Charlotte metro and east. Wind gusts could top out around 50 mph! A tornado or two can’t be ruled out either, especially from near Charlotte, south and east into South Carolina and the Rockingham area.

Rainfall totals could reach 2-5 inches, with the highest amounts likely in the foothills.

Even after the rain moves east by evening, the wind will stay gusty through the night into Wednesday morning. Sunshine returns Wednesday for most, but another round of snow showers is likely in the mountains.

Local School Delays/Closings/Remote Learning:

Another system could bring more rain, storms and mountain snow for Friday.

Tonight: Rain moves in. Breezy. Low 40.

Tuesday: Heavy rain, storms and gusty wind. High 63