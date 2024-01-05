CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) — Saturday will be a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as a low-pressure system brings rain to uptown Charlotte, ice into the foothills, and potential snow in our mountains.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for multiple local counties from Friday night through midday Saturday. Snow accumulations of up to an inch are possible with some nasty mixed precipitation of snow, sleet, and rain.

Duke Energy said energy consumption was expected to be high on Friday and encouraged customers to minimize power usage during essentially the coldest hours of the day, from 6 a.m. through 9 a.m.

NC DOT crews will be brining roadways in Alexander, Cleveland, Catawba, Lincoln, Gaston, and Iredell counties on Friday in anticipation of hazardous conditions, department officials told Queen City News. “We encourage folks to stay tuned to local weather forecasts, stay home, and if they have to go out – be patient, slow down, and leave room for other drivers. Use caution when approaching bridges, overpasses, and elevated surfaces, and don’t use cruise control.”

Snow and ice transition into all rain by Saturday afternoon. Showers will exit pretty quickly late in the day on Saturday making way for clearing skies overnight.

Some lingering snow and ice can impact our western-facing slopes on Sunday while partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 50s settle in for the Panthers Game on Sunday.

Meanwhile, we are FRIGID Friday morning as temperatures sit in the 20s and teens! Highs will peak in the upper 40s today under mostly sunny skies.

Early next week we’ll be starting dry on Monday but Tuesday looks to bring yet another round of wet weather for the Queen City which is looking to be a soaker. We’ll be sure to tackle that forecast next!

Today: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 49.

Tonight: Increasing clouds ahead of rain, snow and ice. Low: 34.