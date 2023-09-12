(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Records are falling before the year is even up.

A new National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) report finds with four months still to go, 2023 already broke the record for the number of billion-dollar disasters.

23 separate billion-dollar disasters in 8 months breaks a previous record of 22 events set in the entire year of 2020. The average number of extreme events in a year is just 7.

253 people were killed either directly or indirectly in these disasters. Damages have cost us $57.6 billion cumulatively and counting.

Hurricane Idalia and the Maui wildfires were among the top disasters. NOAA scientists are still looking into the costs and impacts of Tropical Storm Hillary in California to see if it needs to be added to the final report at the end of the year.

Billion-dollar disasters have increased five-fold since the 1980s. We used to see 20 disasters in a decade, now we top that number in a year!

As disasters increase, the time to recover in between events decreases significantly from 80 days down to 20 or less. Less time to recover can make it harder not only to rebuild homes and businesses physically, but it can also make it harder to recover mentally.

Every state has seen an increase in disasters since 1980, especially across the Southeast. Severe storms, drought, wildfire, and tropical systems are often the costliest.

