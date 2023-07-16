ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The body of a Hickory woman has been recovered and another person was rescued after clinging to a tree following flash flooding in Alexander County over the weekend.

According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:27 p.m. Saturday, July 15, emergency personnel were called to the 1300 block of Dover Church Road near Duck Creek Drive for a water rescue.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Dispatch reported that two people, who were in a vehicle during flooding, were taken by the water with one clinging to a tree and another missing off Duck Creek Drive.

Emergency crews were able to find one person hanging onto a tree off Duck Creek Drive. Alexander County Rescue deployed a raft to the person in the tree at 12:15 a.m. and the person was rescued by 12:31 a.m. Sunday, July 16.

The rescued person, who was treated for minor injuries, told emergency crews that a woman they were with had jumped out of their vehicle into the water.

The search for the missing woman continued on Sunday morning.

Close to 20 departments responded to the scene and helped in this search, the sheriff’s office said.

The missing woman, identified as Lisa Michelle Riaha, 49, of Hickory, was found deceased about 2.2 miles from the initial incident, deputies said.

Alexander County Emergency Management reported that 7.3 inches of rainfall was recorded in the area of the deadly incident this weekend.

This investigation remains open and ongoing.