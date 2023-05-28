Skip to content
SouthPark Fire
City of Charlotte to give update on SouthPark fire
Top SouthPark Fire Headlines
Burning embers create secondary fire at nearby site
‘Get out!’ Through the eyes of workers on fire scene
Poorest air quality confined to SouthPark fire site
Complex destroyed in fire was set to open in 2024
‘Crazy!’ SouthPark fire becomes talk of the town
Investigation underway after 5-alarm fire in SouthPark
COUNTDOWN TO THE COCA-COLA 600!
May 28 2023 06:00 pm
Local News
City of Charlotte to give update on SouthPark fire
Suspect fires multiple rounds into SW CLT apt. complex
NC woman who beat cancer put on heart transplant …
S.C. couple suing over ‘dream house disaster’
Dr. Crystal Hill named new CMS superintendent
Family of Shanquella Robinson take fight to Washington
1 person killed in north Charlotte shooting: Medic
Two injured in Salisbury wreck under I-85 bridge
National News
Starbucks rolls out new ice cubes, dividing customers
Truck driver arrested in multi-vehicle freeway crash …
Video shows driver fleeing Iowa police with officer …
Awash in social media, how are police learning to …
NFL great Jim Brown dies at 87
Prominent NYC-based pastor and best-selling author …
North Carolina
City of Charlotte to give update on SouthPark fire
Suspect fires multiple rounds into SW CLT apt. complex
NC woman who beat cancer put on heart transplant …
15-year-old shot in head during NC party
Here’s how much NC churches are paying to leave UMC
Dr. Crystal Hill named new CMS superintendent
South Carolina
S.C. couple suing over ‘dream house disaster’
Women’s rights book urges men to take responsibility
Jimmy Buffett hospitalized: ‘sudden change of plans’
LCSD reverses agenda course after parent outrage
SC House OKs 6-week abortion ban
Family of bride killed in golf cart wreck files suit
