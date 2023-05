Editor’s Note: Video above is during breaking news coverage last week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The two victims killed in Thursday’s massive SouthPark fire have been identified by officials.

Those killed were identified as:

Demonte Sherill

Ruben Holmes

Investigators say they found Holmes and Sherrill’s remains the day after the fire, Friday, May 19.

Their remains were sent to the medical examiner’s office for positive identification and notification to the next of kin.