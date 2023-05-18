CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Massive flames towering over a SouthPark construction site sent heavy smoke and embers throughout the entire neighborhood.

Burning embers created a secondary fire at a nearby site.

About a quarter of a mile from the construction site, several businesses, including Rocket Mortgage, were evacuating their staff from a building near Park South Drive.

“Some of the debris got on top of this building, so we have to evacuate the building,” said Rocket Mortgage employee John Witherspoon.

SOUTHPARK FIRE VISUALS 🔥🧯 | The following video compiles our aerial, on-ground, and tower cam footage displaying the sheer destruction from Thursday's massive fire. Latest: https://t.co/8K8ZsGRaEM pic.twitter.com/euVS4utym3 — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) May 18, 2023

What is now black and crumbling was once red hot and capable of causing even more destruction.

“There was a number of spot fires; a construction site or building across the street was starting to catch fire. We stopped that,” said Reginald Johnson, the Chief of the Charlotte Fire Department. “Then we had a number of rooftop fires due to the embers that were traveling all over the place, just due to the volume and size of the fire.”

Several crews remained on scene for hours inspecting the roof.

“Just want to make sure everybody is safe and is out of the building,” Witherspoon said. “Make sure everybody is good and was able to get out.”