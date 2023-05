CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte Fire Department was honored at Sunday’s Charlotte Knights game.

The group was recognized for their heroic efforts during a massive SouthPark fire that broke out on Thursday, May 18.

Chief Reginald Johnson threw out the game’s ceremonial first pitch.

“Before today’s game, we honored the brave men & women of the Charlotte Fire Department during an on-field ceremony,” the Knights tweeted. “Thank you for all you do!”