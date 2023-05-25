CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Crew members who heroically battled the 5-alarm blaze at a SouthPark apartment construction site last week will be recognized on Thursday.

The Charlotte Fire Department is going to make several of those individuals available to discuss their response and the brave actions that were taken. SouthPark Mall, adjacent to where the fire broke out, is also expected to honor members of Charlotte Fire on Thursday.

The deadly fire broke out around 9 a.m. last Thursday on Liberty Row Road. Two construction workers were killed in the fire and a crane operator was one of 15 workers rescued.

Those killed were identified as:

Demonte Sherill

Ruben Holmes

Investigators said they found Holmes and Sherrill’s remains the day after the fire, Friday, May 19.









THE NUMBERS

The Charlotte Fire Department was dispatched within 33 seconds and the first truck was on the scene in just over four minutes. Temperatures soared to over 2,000 degrees and 15 people who were trapped in the building were rescued.

The crane operator was trapped on the crane 200-plus feet above the ground before a firefighter scaled the crane’s ladder to rescue the man.

More than 100 vehicles were on the scene to fight the fire and secure the area. More than 175 firefighters brought the fire under control.

Fire officials said the fire started in a spray foam insulation trailer on the bottom floor of the construction site; it’s believed to be accidental.